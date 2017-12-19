Photo: Johnny Buzzerio

By Hayden Wright

Over the weekend, The New York Times ran a story confirming the existence of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, a UFO-related investigation at the Pentagon. Though formally shuttered in 2012, it began in 2007 as a pet project of then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo spoke to the Times and Politico about the program and his business partner, former Blink-182 guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge. The musician has been vocal about UFOs and government cover-ups for years. As founder of To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science, DeLonge and former high-ranking officials from the Department of Defense, CIA, NSA and Lockheed Martin are working to investigate extraterrestrial life.

“I know that it’s fun to make snarky comments, but this isn’t the kind of thing to joke about,” DeLonge told The New York Daily News. “This is going to really affect a lot of people and a lot of people’s belief systems.”

By operating in the private sector, DeLonge hopes to avoid the same fate as the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.

“Part of our strategy has always been to throw it all out in the open so people can’t come and try to shut it down from some weird office at NATO or the United Nations or the United States or whatever,” he told the paper.

The Times report begins to vindicate the work DeLonge has done to investigate UFOs for years. Journalists have begun reassessing clips posted to the Academy’s YouTube channel. And DeLonge urged skeptics to stay tuned for more.

“All the things (people have) heard about and seen are the first step of 20,” DeLonge said. “There’s a lot more s— coming.”