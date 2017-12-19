Photo: Brendan Walter

By Jon Wiederhorn

How could Lorde’s Melodrama — which many critics have listed as one of the year’s best albums — possibly sound any better? Fans might be able to find out on April 8 when the standard and deluxe editions of the record come out on vinyl.

The deluxe edition comes with a hand-drawn sleeve and six photo inserts and a special collector’s edition of the album will follow later in the year. Fans can pre-order the vinyl versions of Melodrama here.

Lorde’s North American tour with Run the Jewels and Mitski launches March 1 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

(for those asking, COLLECTORS’ vinyl is still a ways’ off - these usually come later in a cycle, and as the record… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Lorde (@lorde) December 18, 2017

Deluxe has a beautiful hand drawn vinyl sleeve, 180 gram JUICY BLUE WAX, and SIX double-sided photo pages for ur wa… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Lorde (@lorde) December 18, 2017