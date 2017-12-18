If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It’s all about NEW MUSIC in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover weeknights on X107.5 and you have spent the entire year voting for your favorites. Some even won 10 nights in a row, putting them into The Beatdown Hall of Fame and those bands deserve the chance to battle it out to crown the ULTIMATE BEATDOWN CHAMPION of 2017!

RULES: All Beatdown HOFers will face each other in a 11 Song Single Elimination Tournament where YOU decide the winners by voting… 2 WAYS TO VOTE!

1) X1075LasVegas.com from 6PM – 10PM PST, the night of the match 2) Calling 702-791-1075 at the time of the match (We’ll put you on-air)

Please take note of the special dates & times of the matches. All Winners will be announced at 10PM PST each night.



WILDCARD ROUND:

Monday, 12/18 7PM – Sin Shake Sin “Can’t Go To Hell” vs Brother Sundance “Blind”

WINNER: Brother Sundance “Blind” (returning TUESDAY, 12/19 9PM vs Welshly Arms “Legendary” in Round 1)

Monday, 12/18 8PM – Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?” vs Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic”

WINNER: Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic” (returning TUESDAY, 12/19 8PM vs Silent Rival “Die A Little” in Round 1)

Monday, 12/18 9PM – Thorcraft Cobra “Caught In Between” vs Avalon Landing “Only Kids”

WINNER: Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (returning WEDNESDAY, 12/20 8PM vs DREAMCAR “All The Dead Girls” in Round 1)