HOUR 1

1 Rise Against “House On Fire”

2 Joywave “Doubt”

3 Stone Temple Pilots “Meadow”

4 Sir Sly “& Run”

5 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds “Holy Mountain”

6 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

7 lovelytheband “Broken”

8 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”

9 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls”

10 Arcade Fire “Creature Comfort”

11 U2 “Get Out Of Your Own Way”

12 The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”

13 Bastille “World Gone Mad”

14 Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – O Wildly “You’re Not Around” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Ekoh ft Kat Kalling “December To Forget” (Xmas Xtra)

LOCAL – Stereoglass “Time Travel” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – The Killers “Dirt Sledding” (Xmas Xtra)

5 Sin Shake Sin “Can’t Go To Hell”

6 Brother Sundance “Blind”

7 Welshly Arms “Legendary”

8 Silent Rival “Die A Little”

9 Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?”

10 Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic”

11 Dreamcar “All The Dead Girls”

12 Thorcraft Cobra “Caught In Between”

13 Avalon Landing “Only Kids”

14 Night Riots “Breaking Free”

15 Adelitas Way “Tell Me”

16 The Misfits “You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch” (Xmas Xtra)

