By Pauly
It’s all about NEW MUSIC in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover weeknights on X107.5 and you have spent the entire year voting for your favorites. Some even won 10 nights in a row, putting them into The Beatdown Hall of Fame and those bands deserve the chance to battle it out to crown the ULTIMATE BEATDOWN CHAMPION of 2017!

So starting Monday 12/18, all Beatdown HOFers will face each other in a 11 Song Single Elimination Tournament where YOU decide the winners by voting… 2 WAYS TO VOTE!

1) X1075LasVegas.com from 6PM – 10PM PST, the night of the match

2) Calling 702-791-1075 at the time of the match (We’ll put you on-air)

Below are the UPDATED match-ups. Seed placement was chosen by the amount of traffic & votes brought to X1075LasVegas.com. Please take note of the special dates & times of the matches. Winners will be announced at 10PM PST each night.

WILDCARD ROUND:

Monday, 12/18 7PM – Sin Shake Sin “Can’t Go To Hell” vs Brother Sundance “Blind” RESULTS HERE!

Monday, 12/18 8PM – Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?” vs Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic” – RESULTS HERE!

Monday, 12/18 9PM – Thorcraft Cobra “Caught In Between” vs Avalon Landing “Only Kids” – RESULTS HERE!

ROUND 1 (Quater-Finals):

Tuesday, 12/19 8PM – Silent Rival “Die A Little” (7) vs Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic” (1)

Tuesday, 12/19 9PM – Welshly Arms “Legendary” (3) vs Brother Sundance “Blind” (6)

Wednesday, 12/20 8PM – DREAMCAR “All The Dead Girls” (2) vs Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (8)

Wednesday, 12/20 9PM – Night Riots “Breaking Free” (4) vs Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (5)

ROUND 2 (Semi-Finals):

Thursday, 12/21 8PM – Winners from Tuesday, 12/19

Thursday, 12/21 9PM – Winners from Wednesday, 12/20

ROUND 3 (Finals):

Friday, 12/22 9PM – ULTIMATE BEATDOWN CHAMPION WILL BE CROWNED –

THANK YOU for listening & voting. The Beatdown returns Tuesday, January 2, 2018!

