The Shins have announced a new project titled The Worm’s Heart.

The album serves as an opposite version of their 2017 release, Heartworms. It features the same tracklisting in reverse order, with the slow songs re-recorded as fast songs, and fast songs re-recorded as slow ones.

The Worm’s Heart is set to be released on Jan. 19. Check out the reversed tracklist below.

1. The Fear (Flipped)

2. So Now What (Flipped)

3. Heartworms (Flipped)

4. Dead Alive (Flipped)

5. Half a Million (Flipped)

6. Rubber Ballz (Flipped)

7. Mildenhall (Flipped)

8. Fantasy Island (Flipped)

9. Cherry Hearts (Flipped)

10. Painting a Hole (Flipped)

11. Name For You (Flipped)