WWE Elimination Chamber Comes to T-Mobile Arena

Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018

Tickets Go on Sale Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. PST

LAS VEGAS (December 2017) – The WWE Elimination Chamber event will air live on Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Fans will have the opportunity to see WWE Raw Superstars battle inside 10 tons of unforgiving steel. Head to the Las Vegas Strip to see Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, The Miz and many more fan favorite WWE Superstars.

Tickets, starting at $25, go on sale Friday, Dec 15 at 10 a.m. PST and will be available for purchase online at AXS.com, in person at the T-Mobile Arena box office or by phone at (888) 929-7849.

*Lineup subject to change.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to wwe.com/worldwide/

About T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip between New York-New York and Monte Carlo, opened April 6, 2016. The arena hosts more than 100 events annually including major headline entertainment, awards shows, UFC, boxing, basketball and other sporting events, family shows and special events. This fall T-Mobile Arena welcomed the Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League expansion team and the city’s first professional sports team. The city’s newest landmark, recently named the “2017 Venue of the Year” by Billboard Touring” as well as the “Best New Major Concert Venue” by Pollstar Magazine, features 50 luxury suites, more than two dozen private loge boxes, complete broadcast facilities, and other specially designed exclusive hospitality offerings and fan amenities destined to create a guest experience second to none. Toshiba Plaza, an adjacent two-acre outdoor entertainment space, features performance stages, a variety of video screens and other interactive content and display areas. Industry-leading architect Populous designed T-Mobile Arena to meet the U.S. Green Building Council’s standards for LEED® Gold Certification. T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit the T-Mobile Arena website at www.t-mobilearena.com.