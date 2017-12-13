Photo: Eliot Lee Hazel

By Scott T. Sterling

Get ready to ring in the new year with two of 2017’s biggest bands.

Imagine Dragons and Walk the Moon are the latest acts added to this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest telecast.

Imagine Dragons will perform live on New Year’s Eve from the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans ahead of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Walk the Moon will also be in New Orleans, performing for the second annual Central Time Zone countdown.

The bands will join previously announced artists Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Khalid, BTS, Kane Brown, Marshmello and Sugarland.

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy will host the show from Times Square, while Ciara is set to host in Hollywood.