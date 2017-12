Just before taking the stage to headline Night 2 of Holiday Havoc 2017, Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. of The Killers talked with Dave & Mahoney…and the conversation covered just about everything!

From weight loss and McDonalds to the October 1st tragedy to their band’s new album “Wonderful Wonderful,” the guys dug into all of it. Check out the video interview from the fantastic night.