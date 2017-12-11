Photo: Courtesy Shore Fire

By Scott T. Sterling

After recently swearing off interviews, Morrissey has taken matters into his own hands.

The alt-rock legend took to Facebook to decry commentary presented in a recent interview with German publication, Der Spiegel, regarding Donald Trump, Kevin Spacey and more.

“A few weeks ago, I foolishly allowed Germany’s Der Spiegel into my life,” Moz shared on the post under the headline, “The Slander System.”

“Since they eagerly flew from Berlin to beloved Los Angeles in order to talk and laugh, I assumed a common understanding. Would I kill Donald Trump? No, never. Would I support Kevin Spacey’s private proclivities? No, never. Would I ever support abuse of children? No, never.”

“In the world of music, as with politics, if you show any signs of being able to make a difference, you will be blocked, and you will have your arms tugged out from their sockets,” Morrissey added later in the message. “In the same world of music, if you have nothing to say, if your brain is a mental frost and if your pointless songs are the eyes of a dead fish, then your number 1 position awaits unmasked, and your five-star reviews shall keep the press alive.”

