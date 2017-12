Ian’s Interesting Individuals featuring folks from the rodeo; we play Are You Smarter Than a Community College Drop Out; an all new 37 Seconds with Tracy; we read some creepy messages left for Sylvia; and Top Stories include a woman giving up on men and turning to ghosts, the world’s biggest snowball fight was canceled over the weekend because it snowed, and QOTSA singer, Josh Homme, kicked a female photographer in the face.

