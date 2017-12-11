By Scott T. Sterling
Hard rock heroes Alice in Chains are ready to hit the road in the new year.
The band has revealed a 12-date tour that launches on April 28 in Boston, with shows running through May 19, when Alice in Chains hit Philadelphia.
See the full tour itinerary below.
4/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
4/30 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
5/1 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
5/3 – Washington DC @ Anthem
5/4 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
5/7 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
5/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
5/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
5/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
5/16 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
5/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
5/19 – Philadelphia, PA – WMMR BBQ
