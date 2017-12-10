If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 Sin Shake Sin “Can’t Go To Hell” (current Champion of The Beatdown – back Tuesday 9PM to defend Title)
2 lovelytheband “Broken”
3 Rise Against “House On Fire” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Sir Sly “& Run” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 1/16 w/ K. Flay)
5 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds “Holy Mountain” (playing Cosmopolitan 3/8)
6 Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t”
7 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”
8 Stone Temple Pilots “Meadow”
9 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 3/30)
10 Arcade Fire “Creature Comfort”
11 The Used “Over And Over Again”
12 The Neighbourhood “Scary Love” (X-Effect Debut / challenging for The Beatdown Championship Tuesday 9PM)
13 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”
14 Bastille “World Gone Mad”
15 I The Mighty “Chaos In Motion”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Camden West “Outside The Lines”
LOCAL – Mercy Music “Undone”
LOCAL – GoldBoot “A Little Less Conversation”
4 The Killers “Mr. Brightside” (demo that was 1st played on X107.5 years ago / playing X107.5’s SOLD OUT Holiday Havoc Night 2)
5 Bleachers “I Wanna Get Better” (playing X107.5’s SOLD OUT Holiday Havoc Night 2)
6 Joywave “Doubt” (playing X107.5’s SOLD OUT Holiday Havoc Night 2)
7 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
8 Katastro “Bad News” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 U2 “Get Out Of Your Own Way”
10 POP ETC “Fingerprints” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
11 BØRNS “Faded Heart”
12 Awaken I Am “Black Dreams”
13 Silent Rival “Die A Little” (The 2017 Beatdown HOF Champion Tournament starting 12/18 – INFO HERE)
14 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal”
15 Ezra Furman “Love You So Bad”
16 ??? (Throwback Track)
