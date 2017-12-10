If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Sin Shake Sin “Can’t Go To Hell” (current Champion of The Beatdown – back Tuesday 9PM to defend Title)

2 lovelytheband “Broken”

3 Rise Against “House On Fire” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Sir Sly “& Run” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 1/16 w/ K. Flay)

5 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds “Holy Mountain” (playing Cosmopolitan 3/8)

6 Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t”

7 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”

8 Stone Temple Pilots “Meadow”

9 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 3/30)

10 Arcade Fire “Creature Comfort”

11 The Used “Over And Over Again”

12 The Neighbourhood “Scary Love” (X-Effect Debut / challenging for The Beatdown Championship Tuesday 9PM)

13 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”

14 Bastille “World Gone Mad”

15 I The Mighty “Chaos In Motion”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Camden West “Outside The Lines”

LOCAL – Mercy Music “Undone”

LOCAL – GoldBoot “A Little Less Conversation”

4 The Killers “Mr. Brightside” (demo that was 1st played on X107.5 years ago / playing X107.5’s SOLD OUT Holiday Havoc Night 2)

5 Bleachers “I Wanna Get Better” (playing X107.5’s SOLD OUT Holiday Havoc Night 2)

6 Joywave “Doubt” (playing X107.5’s SOLD OUT Holiday Havoc Night 2)

7 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

8 Katastro “Bad News” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 U2 “Get Out Of Your Own Way”

10 POP ETC “Fingerprints” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

11 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

12 Awaken I Am “Black Dreams”

13 Silent Rival “Die A Little” (The 2017 Beatdown HOF Champion Tournament starting 12/18 – INFO HERE)

14 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal”

15 Ezra Furman “Love You So Bad”

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!