Misfits have continued to keep the train going on their reunion — and you can be there to see it. All you have to do is listen to X1075 this week to win tickets to see the Misfits play at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Dec. 28. The band now consists of Jerry Only on bass guitar and vocals, Dez Cadena playing guitar, and Eric Arce on the drums. Only is the sole remaining band member from the original line up, but the fresh and original playing techniques of the two newer members bring organic and exciting new elements to the trio’s sound. Listen to X1075 FM to be there on Dec. 28th.

