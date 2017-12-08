Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

It’s been 25 years since R.E.M. released Automatic for the People, their seminal 1992 album containing hits like “Man On The Moon” and “Everybody Hurts.” In addition to an anniversary re-release of the album, the band has assembled a documentary: Automatic Unearthed. R.E.M. made the film available on YouTube today for fans to enjoy.

The film features new interviews with Michael Stipe, Peter Buck and Mike Mills, as well as producer Scott Litt. Fans can see photos and videos from the writing and recording process, which composed a “unity of sound” on the album. Automatic for the People was never promoted with a traditional tour, and R.E.M. shared footage from their one-off 1992 concert in Athens, Georgia last month.

In addition, the band has partnered with designer Paul Smith for a limited edition anniversary clothing line.

Watch Automatic Unearthed here: