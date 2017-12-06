Photo: Giulio Marcocchi / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Talinda Bennington, the wife of late singer Chester Bennington, has responded to a report by TMZ that the Linkin Park frontman had attempted suicide just months prior to his death, information which was allegedly redacted from the original coroner’s report.

“Fun fact- When your husband dies by suicide, the LA County Coroner’s office will PARAPHRASE your private conversation with them to dramatize and sensationalize the story and then SCUMBAG FILTH like TMZ post it for the world to feast on,” Bennington’s wife posted to Twitter. “It was redacted to protect all the kids!!”

“And now I get to go pull my 11 yr old out of school- because all the kids can use their phones at lunch-to be the first to tell him what REALLY happened in Nov.,” she added, referencing son Tyler Lee Bennington. “Thanks again to SCUMBAG reporting. F— you, TMZ.”