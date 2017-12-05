HOLIDAY HAVOC 2017: Get Tix Today! Night 1: Rise Against | Night 2: The Killers - SOLD OUT

Watch the National Play ‘Day I Die’ on ‘Ellen’

Photo: Graham MacIndoe

By Scott T. Sterling

The National took their alt-rock for adults to The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (Dec. 5), rocking the daytime TV crowd with an exuberant take on “Day I Die.”

Taken from the National’s Grammy-nominated album, Sleep Well Beast (it’s up for Best Alternative Album), the song’s double-drummer beat and stream-of-consciousness lyricism was enough to elicit a howl from DeGeneres when it was over.

Watch the performance below.

