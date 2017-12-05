Sleeping With Sirens Announce 2018 Tour, Share Christmas Single

By Jon Wiederhorn

Sleeping With Sirens will embark on a North American tour early next year to support their fifth studio album Gossip, which came out September 22.

The 18-date tour will launch January 22 in Philadelphia and run through February 16 in Indianapolis. Major stops include Montreal, Columbus, and Park City, UT, where the band will play with Good Charlotte for Team USA WinterFest.

Earlier this year, Sleeping with Sirens played more than 40 dates across North America and Europe with Rise Against.

In addition, Sleeping with Sirens tracked and recently released their acoustic holiday single “Christmas On The Road.”

Sleeping With Sirens 2018 Tour Dates:

Jan. 22 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry – Philadelphia

Jan. 23 Albany, NY Upstate Concert Hall

Jan. 25 Montreal, QC Club Soda

Jan. 26 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Jan. 27 Reading, PA Reverb

Jan. 29 Columbus, OH Newport

Jan. 30 Joliet, IL The Forge

Jan. 31 Minneapolis, MN The Cabooze

Feb. 1 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings

Feb. 3 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

Feb. 4 Calgary, AB The Palace

Feb. 6 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

Feb. 7 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

Feb. 9 Salt Lake City, UT Complex

Feb. 11 Park City, UT Team USA WinterFest°

Feb. 13 Lincoln, NE Bourbon St

Feb. 14 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection

Feb. 16 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

*Rescheduled date from “Up Close & Personal Tour.” All previously purchased tickets for Sept. 17, 2017 will be honored.

° With Good Charlotte

Listen to Sleeping With Sirens’ acoustic track “Christmas On The Road” below: