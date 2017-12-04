The Beatdown Hall Of Fame Championship Tournament Starts 12/18 – DETAILS HERE!

If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It’s all about NEW MUSIC in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover weeknights on X107.5 and you have spent the entire year voting for your favorites. Some even won 10 nights in a row, putting them into The Beatdown Hall of Fame and those bands deserve the chance to battle it out to crown the ULTIMATE BEATDOWN CHAMPION of 2017!

So starting Monday 12/18, all Beatdown HOFers will face each other in a 10 Band Single Elimination Tournament where YOU decide the winners by voting… 2 WAYS TO VOTE!

1) X1075LasVegas.com from 6PM – 10PM PST, the night of the match 2) Calling 702-791-1075 at the time of the match (We’ll put you on-air)

Below are the match-ups. Seed placement was chosen by the amount of traffic & votes brought to X1075LasVegas.com. Please take note of the special dates & times of the matches. Winners will be announced at 10PM PST each night.



NOTE: Should current Champion Sin Shake Sin “Can’t Go To Hell” get 10 wins, they too will enter this tournament and these matches will be changed to accommodate 11 bands…

WILDCARD ROUND:

Monday, 12/18 8PM – Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?” vs Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic” (winning song gets the #1 seed)

Monday, 12/18 9PM – Thorcraft Cobra “Caught In Between” vs Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (winner gets the #8 seed)

ROUND 1 (Quater-Finals):

Tuesday, 12/19 8PM – Silent Rival “Die A Little” (7) vs the Winner of 12/18 8PM (1)

Tuesday, 12/19 9PM – Welshly Arms “Legendary” (3) vs Brother Sundance “Blind” (6)

Wednesday, 12/20 8PM – DREAMCAR “All The Dead Girls” (2) vs the Winner of 12/18 9PM (8)

Wednesday, 12/20 9PM – Night Riots “Breaking Free” (4) vs Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (5)

ROUND 2 (Semi-Finals):

Thursday, 12/21 8PM – Winners from Tuesday, 12/19

Thursday, 12/21 9PM – Winners from Wednesday, 12/20

ROUND 3 (Finals):

Friday, 12/22 9PM – ULTIMATE BEATDOWN CHAMPION WILL BE CROWNED –

THANK YOU for listening & voting. The Beatdown returns Tuesday, January 2, 2018!