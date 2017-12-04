Royal Blood Unveil 2018 North American Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling
U.K. duo Royal Blood are ready to rock across America next year.
The band is set to kick off a headlining tour on May 28 at Brooklyn Steel in New York. The trek wraps in Richmond, VA, on June 15 at the National.
See Royal Blood’s full 2018 headlining tour itinerary below.
05/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Indoor
06/03 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
06/05 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
06/06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
06/09 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
06/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
06/12 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
06/15 – Richmond, VA @ The National
