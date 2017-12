Audio of Ian’s interview with Imagine Dragons, Boys II Men, Carrot Top, and more from the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert; we play the Movie Quote Quiz; Ian’s Interesting Individuals a super drunk lady who likes to shake her butt; we play Felon, Famous, or Feline; women in Japan are too tired to put in the effort to date so based on this, we asked “what are you too tired to accomplish?”

Full Show Here: