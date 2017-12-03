If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes” (X-Effect Debut)
2 lovelytheband “Broken”
3 Made Violent “Unamused”
4 Sir Sly “& Run” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 1/16 w/ K. Flay)
5 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds “Holy Mountain” (playing Cosmopolitan 3/8)
6 Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul” (X-Effect Debut / playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1)
8 New Politics “One Of Us” (Studio X performance / playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1)
9 Royal Blood “Figure It Out” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1)
10 Portugal. The Man “Modern Jesus” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1)
11 Rise Against “Re-Education (Through Labor)” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1)
12 The Used “Over And Over Again”
13 Joywave “Doubt” (X-Effect Debut / playing X107.5’s SOLD OUT Holiday Havoc Night 2)
14 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”
15 POP ETC “Fingerprints” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
16 I The Mighty “Chaos In Motion”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Teddi And The Northern Lights “Scars” (Local Effect Debut / playing HOB 12/16 w/ School Of Rock)
LOCAL – SplitSecond. “Lips Like Morphine” (Local Effect Debut)
3 Stone Temple Pilots “Meadow” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
4 Arcade Fire “Creature Comfort” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
5 Wallows “Pulling Leaves Off Trees” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
6 Sin Shake Sin “Can’t Go To Hell” (X-Effect Debut / current Champion of The Beatdown)
7 BØRNS “Faded Heart”
8 Katastro “Bad News” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 U2 “Get Out Of Your Own Way” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Bastille “World Gone Mad”
11 Ezra Furman “Love You So Bad”
12 Awaken I Am “Black Dreams” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Silent Rival “Die A Little” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
14 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal”
15 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
16 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 3/30)
