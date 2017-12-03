If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes” (X-Effect Debut)

2 lovelytheband “Broken”

3 Made Violent “Unamused”

4 Sir Sly “& Run” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 1/16 w/ K. Flay)

5 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds “Holy Mountain” (playing Cosmopolitan 3/8)

6 Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul” (X-Effect Debut / playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1)

8 New Politics “One Of Us” (Studio X performance / playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1)

9 Royal Blood “Figure It Out” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1)

10 Portugal. The Man “Modern Jesus” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1)

11 Rise Against “Re-Education (Through Labor)” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1)

12 The Used “Over And Over Again”

13 Joywave “Doubt” (X-Effect Debut / playing X107.5’s SOLD OUT Holiday Havoc Night 2)

14 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”

15 POP ETC “Fingerprints” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

16 I The Mighty “Chaos In Motion”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Teddi And The Northern Lights “Scars” (Local Effect Debut / playing HOB 12/16 w/ School Of Rock)

LOCAL – SplitSecond. “Lips Like Morphine” (Local Effect Debut)

3 Stone Temple Pilots “Meadow” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

4 Arcade Fire “Creature Comfort” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

5 Wallows “Pulling Leaves Off Trees” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

6 Sin Shake Sin “Can’t Go To Hell” (X-Effect Debut / current Champion of The Beatdown)

7 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

8 Katastro “Bad News” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 U2 “Get Out Of Your Own Way” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Bastille “World Gone Mad”

11 Ezra Furman “Love You So Bad”

12 Awaken I Am “Black Dreams” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Silent Rival “Die A Little” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

14 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal”

15 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

16 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 3/30)

