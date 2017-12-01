Win Tickets To The SOLD OUT Holiday Havoc Night 2

Night 2 of X107.5 Holiday Havoc featuring the Killers sold out in just a few hours, but Santa was nice enough to give up a few of his tickets to X107.5 to give away. All you have to do is listen to X107.5 and call in for your chance to win tickets to Night 2 of Holiday Havoc. Havoc Night 2 also includes performances by Joywave and Bleachers. Holiday Havoc Night 2 takes place on Dec. 11, 2017 inside the Pearl at the Palms and is brought to you by Dollar Loan Center, Findlay Toyota, Tito’s Vodka, and Brianhead Resort. Listen to X107.5 all week to win.

Wanna be the first to know about X107.5 events, contests and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!