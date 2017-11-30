Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock Supports Women Accusing Dad of Sexual Misconduct

By Scott T. Sterling

Nine women have come forward to accuse his famous playwright father of sexual assault, and Beastie Boys member Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz has placed his support clearly with the accusers.

Related: Russell Simmons Steps Down After Sexual Assault Allegations

Among the women accusing Israel Horovitz of sexual misconduct is Jocelyn Meinhardt, the high school girlfriend of his son.

“I believe the allegations against my father are true, and I stand behind the women that made them,” Horovitz said in a statement to the New York Times.

These allegations are the latest in a long line of sexual assault allegations being levied against high-profile men in media and the entertainment industry, including Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Louis CK and Charlie Rose.