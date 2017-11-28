HOLIDAY HAVOC 2017: Get Tix Today! Night 1: Rise Against | Night 2: The Killers - SOLD OUT

Billy Corgan Debuts Silent Film ‘PillBox’

Filed Under: billy corgan
Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has released Pillbox, a silent film that’s set to the music of his new solo album, Ogilala.

Related: Billy Corgan Stands Up in Support of Nickelback and Chad Kroeger

“I thought it was a different approach to listening to an album, to watch it in essence with a related, albeit non-linear, silent movie,” Corgan explained in a press statement. “Art is art. And together the two pieces create a work unto itself.”

The film stars: Harry Holmes, Rai Quartley, Anna Steers, Kalpana Pot, Hardeep Manak, Los Angela, Paul Seroka, Amelya Hensley, and Ike Catcher.

Watch Pillbox in its entirety below.

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
Get The App
Download App!

Listen Live