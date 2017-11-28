A Day to Remember Announce 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling
Are you ready to rock?
A Day to Remember will celebrate their 15th anniversary as a band with a tour the U.S. next year, with heavy-hitters Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and Devil Wears Prada also set to embark on the trek.
The hard-rocking road trip jumps off Feb. 20 in Grand Rapids, MI, rolling through March 20 with a show in St. Augustine, FL. See the full tour itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 1 at 10am ET at ADTR.com.
Check out the full run of dates below.
2/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Deltaplex Arena
2/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
2/23 – St Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
2/24 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion
2/27 – St Lake City, UT @ The Great Salt Air
2/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
3/02 – San Francisco, CA @ San Francisco Armory
3/04 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
3/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theater
3/07 -Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
3/12 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
3/13 – Baltimore, MD @ UMB Field House
3/15 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center
3/16 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
3/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
3/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
3/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
