Morrissey Defends His Controversial Kevin Spacey Comments

By Hayden Wright

Last week, Morrissey weighed in on the raft of sexual misconduct allegations against actor Kevin Spacey. The Smiths frontman suggested that perhaps Spacey has “been unnecessarily attacked” by the media and that his accuser (actor Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time of the alleged incident) “had an inkling of what might possibly happen.”

The comments were met with swift condemnation and an interviewer at The Times asked him to clarify. Morrissey didn’t exactly back down from his original statement.

“You must be careful as far as ‘sexual harassment’ is concerned because often it can be just a pathetic attempt at courtship,” he said. “I’m sure it’s horrific, but we have to keep everything in proportion. Do you not agree? I have never been sexually harassed, I might add.”

Morrissey’s unpopular statements have surfaced during promotional interviews for his album Low in High School, which debuted earlier this month.