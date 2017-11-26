If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 3/30)

2 Sophie Tukker “Best Friend” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Made Violent “Unamused”

4 lovelytheband “Broken”

5 Our Lady Peace “Drop Me In The Water”

6 St Vincent “Los Ageless”

7 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

8 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal”

9 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

10 Stone Temple Pilots “Meadow” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Bastille “World Gone Mad”

12 The Used “Over And Over Again”

13 I The Mighty “Chaos In Motion”

14 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”

15 POP ETC “Fingerprints”

16 Sir Sly “& Run” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 1/16 w/ K. Flay)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Walk Off Hits “Hey Lady”

LOCAL – Almost Normal “Young Forever”

3 The Soft White Sixties “Brick By Brick”

4 EgoMunk “The Only Sin Is Religion”

5 Dashboard Confessional “We Fight” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Katastro “Bad News” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 AJR ft Rivers Cuomo “Sober Up” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Mansionair “Astronaut”

9 Arcade Fire “Creature Comfort” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds “Holy Mountain” (playing Cosmopolitan 3/8)

11 Ezra Furman “Love You So Bad”

12 Silent Rival “Die A Little” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Wallows “Pulling Leaves Off Trees” (X-Effect Debut)

14 JD McPherson “Lucky Penny”

15 Loud Forest “Wake Up”

16 Radiohead “High And Dry” (Throwback Track)

