If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 3/30)
2 Sophie Tukker “Best Friend” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Made Violent “Unamused”
4 lovelytheband “Broken”
5 Our Lady Peace “Drop Me In The Water”
6 St Vincent “Los Ageless”
7 BØRNS “Faded Heart”
8 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal”
9 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
10 Stone Temple Pilots “Meadow” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Bastille “World Gone Mad”
12 The Used “Over And Over Again”
13 I The Mighty “Chaos In Motion”
14 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”
15 POP ETC “Fingerprints”
16 Sir Sly “& Run” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 1/16 w/ K. Flay)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Walk Off Hits “Hey Lady”
LOCAL – Almost Normal “Young Forever”
3 The Soft White Sixties “Brick By Brick”
4 EgoMunk “The Only Sin Is Religion”
5 Dashboard Confessional “We Fight” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Katastro “Bad News” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 AJR ft Rivers Cuomo “Sober Up” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Mansionair “Astronaut”
9 Arcade Fire “Creature Comfort” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds “Holy Mountain” (playing Cosmopolitan 3/8)
11 Ezra Furman “Love You So Bad”
12 Silent Rival “Die A Little” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
13 Wallows “Pulling Leaves Off Trees” (X-Effect Debut)
14 JD McPherson “Lucky Penny”
15 Loud Forest “Wake Up”
16 Radiohead “High And Dry” (Throwback Track)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!
***KEEP IN CONTACT***
Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!