Eleven Gifts for Every Kind of ‘Stranger Things’ Fan on Your Holiday Shopping List

By Maura O’Malley
Holiday shopping is hard. Maybe even harder than the blow of discovering that your significant other/friend/whomever you watch Netflix with has binge-watched the rest of Stranger Things 2 … without you.
But we’re not here to harp on these kinds of tragedies. Rather, we’re here to be spread positivity. Help you out. Be inclusive. And what better way to be inclusive than to put together a holiday shopping list for every kind of Stranger Things fan?
It’s fiercer than a demo-dog, and it’s about to flip your holiday shopping upside down. Behold: the only holiday shopping list you’ll need this year.
11. For the activist
Join the cause. #JusticeforBarb
10. For lovers of the occult
For all the basic witches on your shopping list.
Channel The Upside Down – Stranger Things Ouija Board creepbay.com/channel-upside… https://t.co/jTQyBIVaQa—
(@Creepbay) November 20, 2017
9. For the student
Back to school: Hawkins style.
Being a freak is the best and so is 3 for $25 Funko Pops!
Shop Stranger Things: hottopic.me/ooWCb9
Shop Funko… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Hot Topic (@HotTopic) November 19, 2017
8. For cosplayers
Work that Joyce Byers look.
This will be my costume next Halloween #StrangerThings https://t.co/b44nnLlnra—
Kourtney Mayo (@KourtneyElaine) November 13, 2017
7. For the fashionista
Stranger Things is so on trend.
I need this shirt
#StrangerThings https://t.co/XuFJ6HfQEI—
Tracey (@ClaverTracey) November 10, 2017
6. For the intellectual
Fact: More people will join the party and stick out the neverending game if it’s got a cool theme like this!
Now there’s a STRANGER THINGS MONOPOLY. Of course there is... https://t.co/n4bV7iJGnX—
Mark Chaplin (@Yugblad) November 10, 2017
5. For your frenemies
Nothing says frenemy like a passive-aggressive message masked as a gift!
This patch is the perfect gift for any #StrangerThings fan! buff.ly/2AQYDeT #tv #accessories #irononpatches… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Punky Pins (@PunkyPins) November 16, 2017
4. For the gamer
To get those Mad Max skills.
Grab your #StrangerThings inspired ‘Palace Arcade’ retro ringer now. In stock! darkbunnytees.com/product/strang… https://t.co/6POW9BdTbO—
Dark Bunny Tees (@DarkBunnyTees) November 07, 2017
3. For your Hygge-practicing, candles-loving friend
It’s lit.
The perfect gift for "Stranger Things" fans: An Eleven nose-bleed candle firebox.com/Eleven-Bleedin… https://t.co/IeaR36DGwa—
Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) November 09, 2017
2. For the ketchup-on-everythinger
(On a scale of 1-11, how gross is this?)
i found your Christmas gift @DarrenCriss #StrangerThings https://t.co/xxfbUz18nd—
Kristina (@imbkay) November 19, 2017
1. For the foodie
A timeless classic for the experienced palate. A true delicacy. 11/11 would recommend.
Precious cargo #leggomyeggo @eggo https://t.co/nJFIJMtTxW—
Annemarie B (@annemariebearr) April 06, 2017
So what are you waiting for? Get shopping!