The Beatdown – Champion Silent Rival vs Ezra Furman vs Bastille – VOTE UNTIL 10AM HERE!

By Pauly
It’s all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play the NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame… Deserving losers hope for another shot during the Redemption Weekend, which starts NEXT Friday 12/1 at 9PM!

TONIGHT is a 3-WAY: Champion Silent Rival “Die A Little” (6 wins) vs Challenger#1 Ezra Furman “Love You So Bad” vs Challenger #2 Bastille “World Gone Mad”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU! (back Tuesday 9PM vs Stone Temple Pilots “Meadow” vs Loud Forest “Wake Up” in another 3-Way)

***VOTING RULES!!! Voting begins at 9PM PT, the same time the songs are played & the polls will remain opened until 10AM PT. Use the poll below to vote as many times as it will let you. If the poll stops you from repeat voting, wait 2 hours, hit REFRESH & continue voting… You can also call 702-791-1075 between 9PM – 10PM for an additional vote & to get on the radio!***

THE BEATDOWN 2017 HOF INDUCTEES: Thorcraft Cobra “Caught In Between”Night Riots “Breaking Free”Avalon Landing “Only Kids”Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?”, Adelitas Way “Tell Me”, Welshly Arms “Legendary”, Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic”DREAMCAR “All The Dead Girls” & Brother Sundance “Blind” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)

