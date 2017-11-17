CBS Radio is Now Entercom!

With their giant $2.4 billion merger deal finalized, CBS Radio stations nationwide (including X107.5) officially became part of the Entercom family today.

The Entercom-CBS megamerger combines two of America’s largest radio companies, now comprising 235 stations.

In celebration of the joined forces, former CBS Las Vegas employees modeled their new Entercom pride Friday.

The bottom line for you, our amazing listeners? It’s the same great radio you’ve always enjoyed…with some new exciting changes on the way, of course! Keep listening…