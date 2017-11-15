Linkin Park Announce New Live Album ‘One More Light Live’

By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park have revealed details for One More Light Live, a live album recorded on the band’s One More Light World Tour 2017. The album is set for release on Dec. 15

“We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester who poured his heart and soul into One More Light, the band shared on the Linkin Park website. “After we finished recording the album, we joked with Chester that – since he had delivered so many stunning performances in the studio – he had set the bar extra high to produce that alchemy on stage each night. Not surprisingly, He welcomed the challenge.”

“Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny and kind,” the group added. “With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant. For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, We hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us.”

One More Light Live is available for pre-order here.