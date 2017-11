Invisalign Theatre this week sees Mahoney and Sylvia reenacting an emotional scene from Titanic; find out which relative is most likely to get drunk at Thanksgiving; we find out who’s the good speller of the show in Super Stupid Spelling Bee; someone made a grilled cheese sandwich using Poptarts as the bread and we take a taste test; we play the Movie Quote Quiz; plus Matt Pinfield calls in.

Full Show Here: