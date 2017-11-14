Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp Get Freaky in ‘KILL4ME’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

The on-camera bromance between Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp rages on in Manson’s new (and very NSFW) music video, “KILL4ME.”

The surreal and cinematic clip sets a wild scene, with closeup shots of women dressing and undressing with ornate jewelry, while Depp appears to be editing video in another room.

Manson is filmed from above as he sings the song in a circular room, with the clip descending into a wild naked orgy with Depp, Manson and a pair of women.

“KILL4ME” is the most recent single from Manson’s latest album, Heaven Upside Down.

