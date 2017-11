Dave is on the Hot Seat; Redneck Report includes a woman laughing at a real deer trying to mate with a fake deer, and a drunk man was arrested for driving a lawn mower on the highway; Bill Gates buys big chunk of land in Arizona to build a “smart city”; Dallas prosecutor is fired after Uber driver claimed she berated him and accused him of kidnapping her on a drunken ride home — and we have audio.

Full Show Here: