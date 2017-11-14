HOLIDAY HAVOC 2017: Get Tix Today! Night 1: Rise Against | Night 2: The Killers - SOLD OUT

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Set for ‘Modern Family’ Appearance

Filed Under: Coldplay, Chris Martin, Modern Family
Photo: Shane Wenzlick / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Phil Dunphy, the guy from Coldplay is coming over.

Related: Chris Martin Covers Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will appear on the Nov. 29 episode of ABC comedy, Modern Family.

Martin will appear as himself on the episode entitled “Brushes With Celebrity,” with Billboard reporting that sources close to the show insist that the role will be substantial.

Martin’s appearance will reportedly be in flashback form, with actor Ty Burrell’s character, Phil Dunphy, recalling an embarrassing “health issue” suffered while trying to sell the Coldplay singer a house.

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
Get The App
Download App!

Listen Live