Eagles of Death Metal Play Surprise Paris Gig on Bataclan Anniversary

By Scott T. Sterling

Members of Eagles of Death Metal played a surprise show in Paris to mark the second anniversary of the tragic shooting massacre at the band’s show at the Bataclan.

Frontman Jesse Hughes and guitarist Dave Catching returned to Paris for a surprise performance during a memorial held by Bataclan shooting survivors (via NME).

The band members performed “I Love You All the Time,” and “Save a Prayer,” the latter being the last song the band performed at the Bataclan show before the shooting began.

“I’m so happy and pleased to see all of you,” Hughes said to those gathered in attendance, passing out white roses. “The only reason we’re still standing is because you all still love rock and roll.”

Hughes spoke to media after the performance, recalling the Eagles of Death Metal merch manager, Nick Alexander, who was killed in the Bataclan attack: “It is difficult not to remember the people who were taken from us like our friend Nick Alexander and so many others. We watched people give their lives for their friends and we were able to bear witness to that, and now we have a burden of responsibility to make certain that everyone knows that kind of love exists in this world.”