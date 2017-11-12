If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 3/30)
2 lovelytheband “Broken”
3 Loud Forest “Wake Up” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Our Lady Peace “Drop Me In The Water” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
5 Made Violent “Unamused” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
6 Silent Rival “Die A Little” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
7 BØRNS “Faded Heart”
8 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal”
9 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
10 JD McPherson “Lucky Penny”
11 The Lighthouse & The Whaler “Made Of Water” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
12 St Vincent “Los Ageless”
13 Bastille “World Gone Mad” (X-Effect Debut)
14 POP ECT “Fingerprints”
15 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”
16 Sir Sly “& Run”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Adelitas Way “Notorious”
LOCAL – Silversage “Lining In A Dream”
3 The Soft White Sixties “Brick By Brick”
4 EgoMunk “The Only Sin Is Religion” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Brand New “Can’t Get It Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
6 Katastro “Bad News” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 AJR ft Rivers Cuomo “Sober Up” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Mansionair “Astronaut”
9 The Front Bottoms “Peace Sign”
10 William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut”
11 Ezra Furman “Love You So Bad”
12 The Used “Over And Over Again” (playing HOB 11/24)
13 I The Mighty “Chaos In Motion” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Brother Sundance “Blind” (2017 Beatdown HOFers)
15 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds “Holy Mountain” (playing Cosmopolitan 3/8)
16 ??? (Throwback Track)
