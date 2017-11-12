If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 3/30)

2 lovelytheband “Broken”

3 Loud Forest “Wake Up” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Our Lady Peace “Drop Me In The Water” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

5 Made Violent “Unamused” (challenger in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

6 Silent Rival “Die A Little” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

7 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

8 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal”

9 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

10 JD McPherson “Lucky Penny”

11 The Lighthouse & The Whaler “Made Of Water” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 St Vincent “Los Ageless”

13 Bastille “World Gone Mad” (X-Effect Debut)

14 POP ECT “Fingerprints”

15 Middle Kids “Edge Of Town”

16 Sir Sly “& Run”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Adelitas Way “Notorious”

LOCAL – Silversage “Lining In A Dream”

3 The Soft White Sixties “Brick By Brick”

4 EgoMunk “The Only Sin Is Religion” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Brand New “Can’t Get It Out” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Katastro “Bad News” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 AJR ft Rivers Cuomo “Sober Up” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Mansionair “Astronaut”

9 The Front Bottoms “Peace Sign”

10 William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut”

11 Ezra Furman “Love You So Bad”

12 The Used “Over And Over Again” (playing HOB 11/24)

13 I The Mighty “Chaos In Motion” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Brother Sundance “Blind” (2017 Beatdown HOFers)

15 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds “Holy Mountain” (playing Cosmopolitan 3/8)

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

