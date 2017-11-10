U2 is coming to Las Vegas — and the best part is, X107.5 has your chance to see them. Listen this week to X1075 F.M. and call in to win tickets to see U2 play the T-Mobile Arena on May 11, 2018 as part of the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018. U2 was formed in 1976 and have sold over 170 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility and are on the list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time. So be sure to listen X1075 this week to see U2 at T-Mobile Arena.

