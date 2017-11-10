Former Faith No More Singer Chuck Mosley Dead at 57

Chuck Mosley, former lead singer of the band Faith No More, has passed. He was 57 years yers old.

“After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life, on November 9th, 2017, due to the disease of addiction,” the Mosley family wrote in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We’re sharing the manner in which he passed, in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety. He is survived by long-term partner Pip Logan, two daughters, Erica and Sophie and his grandson Wolfgang Logan Mosley. The family will be accepting donations for funeral expenses.”

Mosley fronted the group from 1984 to 1988, during that time the band released two albums We Care a Lot and Introduce Yourself. Mosely also fronted the group Bad Brains in the early 90s.