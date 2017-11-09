Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Speaks Out on Hollywood Sexual Assault Claims

By Scott T. Sterling

Lars Ulrich has spoken out on the wave of sexual assault accusations sweeping the entertainment industry during a new interview at the 92nd Street Y.

Related: Watch Metallica Cover Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ in Manchester

“Everywhere is going to have a reckoning,” he said, suggesting that sexual harassment and assault is an issue beyond just the world of entertainment. “I think the great thing is that we’re in the first inning of this, and, obviously, it’s long overdue.”

The drummer applauded those that are coming out and sharing their stories, and that we live in a time where they can feel comfortable doing so.

“I think that it’s a great, great thing that everybody is standing up and that everybody — no matter what gender they are — feels safe in talking about their experiences,” he shared. “As a victim in any kind of situation, that you don’t feel that you have to carry it yourself, that you have a platform and that you can feel safe in there… we’re turning over a whole new page here.”