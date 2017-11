The show broadcasts out at Town Square for Help for the Holidays to help benefit Fisher House; according to Ric Flair, he has slept with 10,000 women; Dan and Chance the Gila Monster from the Vegas Golden Knights stopped by; Redneck Report features a woman attacking a bouncer with a 12-pack of PBR and a guy using adult magazines as armor to protect himself in a knife fight.

Full Show Here: