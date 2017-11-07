Walk the Moon Share New Song ‘Kamikaze’

By Scott T. Sterling

Walk the Moon have shared new song, ‘Kamikaze,’ the fourth advance track from the forthcoming full-length, What If Nothing.

The emotional “Kamikaze” follows previously released tracks “One Foot,” “Headphones” and “Surrender.”

“Mama, stepping out a party, no matter what you call it, I’m a kamikaze,” frontman Nicholas Petricca sings on the hook. “Abandon all your logic, and put your money on it, I’m a kamikaze.”

Fans will get to hear all of the band’s new songs when What If Nothing drops this Friday, Nov. 10.

Check out their new track below.