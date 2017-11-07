HOLIDAY HAVOC 2017: Get Tix Today! Night 1: Rise Against | Night 2: The Killers - SOLD OUT

INTERVIEW: Pauly Talks To WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre

By Pauly
WWE.com

This Friday will mark only the 2nd time that WWE NXT has come to Las Vegas, so you must take advantage of this opportunity to see passion, fire, drive… You need to see NXT LIVE!

Bell time is 7:30PM. Come see the likes of The Undisputed Era – Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish as well as Aleister Black, Ember Moon, Johnny Gargano and more including WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre!

The Champ and I spoke all about this Friday’s event at Orleans Arena, his history in (and out) of WWE, and we preview NXT Takeover: WarGames, which takes place November 18th, the night before WWE Survivor Series, on WWE Network. TAKE A LISTEN BELOW!

 

For TICKETS, go to OrleansArena.com

To subscribe to WWE Network, go to WWE.com!

