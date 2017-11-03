This week, listen to X107.5 to win tickets to see Kid Rock in his “Greatest Show On Earth” 2018 Tour which will be in Las Vegas on March 24th, 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. This tour will feature recent singles like “Tennessee Mountain Top,” “Po-Dunk,” and “Greatest Show On Earth.” Kid Rock has blazed his own trail in the music world, having sold over 26 million albums to date. Tickets are on sale now, but listen to X107.5 all week long to win.

