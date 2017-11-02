Weezer and Pixies Set to Unite for Co-Headlining 2018 Tour

By Scott T. Sterling
A pair of alt-rock legends unite when Weezer and the Pixies come together for a co-headlining tour next summer.
The tour launches June 23 in Tampa, Florida and will wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona on August 12. The Wombats will serve as opening act from June 23 – July 15, with support for the tour’s second half to be announced shortly.
“We’re all big Weezer fans,” said Pixies’ Black Francis in a press statement. “So we’re really looking forward to this summer. We have a lot of respect for Weezer, they’re not afraid to take risks with their music.”
Weezer will be supporting the recently released full-length, Pacific Daydream, while the Pixies are still touring behind 2016 album, Head Carrier.
Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, November 10 at 10:00AM local time; head to pixiesmusic.com or weezer.com for all ticket purchasing details.
See the full tour itinerary below.
06/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
06/27 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
06/29 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
07/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/07 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
07/11 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/13 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/15 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre
07/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
7/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/31 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/01 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/04 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion