All Time Low Share Politically-Charged ‘Good Times’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

All Time Low have shared a poignant and politically-charged music video for “Good Times,” the latest single from the band’s recently released full-length, Last Young Renegade.

The video follows a group of high school students dealing with the drama of being different. The storylines include a young Muslim woman in a hijab who is tormented by confederate flag-flying bigots, while an interracial couple deals with a disapproving father.

“We are so proud of this video, of (director) Pat (Tracy) who helped us bring it to life, the small glimpses into amazing lives we see within, and the beautiful, diverse people it represents,” said singer Alex Gaskarth in a press statement. “Always be exactly who you are, and don’t live in fear of someone else’s judgement. Be brave, be bold, and find your happiness in yourself and the ones you love.”

Watch All Time Low’s video for “Good Times” below.