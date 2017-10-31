That’s My Ball!

Sports fans are passionate. They also can be a little superstitious — they’ll do anything to avoid having their team cursed in some way. Many will wear their team jerseys and then there is this guy who took his sister-in-law’s baseball she caught at the WORLD SERIES and threw it back onto the field.

When Yasiel Puig hit a homerun in the 9th inning of Game Five of the World Series, Sarah Head was the lucky fan who caught the ball. Problem here is that Puig is on the Dodgers and Sarah, her husband, and brother-in-law are Astros fans.

Going back to that whole “sports fans are a little superstitious” thing, it’s bad luck to keep a ball from the opposing team.

So when his sister-in-law caught the cursed ball from the Dodgers, Kirk Head knew what he had to do: take that ball and throw it back on to the field. He said, “… You’ve got to throw it back. I was making sure she did.”

They hugged it out and are cool with each other and looks like it worked! Astros ended up beating Dodgers 13-12.