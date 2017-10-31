5th Annual TRICK-OR-TREATDOWN – Bauhaus vs Type O Negative – VOTE NOW UNTIL 10PM HERE!

If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

Hello, my ghouls… USUALLY it’s all about the New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover weeknights 9PM on X107.5. But it’s Halloween, so enjoy our annual TRICK-OR-TREATDOWN, where you’ll vote on 2 Halloween classics!

VOTE 6PM – 10PM PDT: – Bauhaus “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” vs Type O Negative “Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All)”

Two ways to cast your VOTE…

1) By calling 702-791-1075

2) Voting online using the poll below…

WINNER OF MOST EVIL HALLOWEEN CLASSIC: TBD BY YOU!

The regular Beatdown resumes Wednesday 11/1 at 9PM w/ Champion The Lighthouse & The Whaler “Made Of Water” vs Katastro “Bad News” vs The Soft White Sixties “Brick By Brick”