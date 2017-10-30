X1075’s Help for the Holidays 2017

X107.5’s Help for the Holidays

Starring Dave & Mahoney

Benefiting Fisher House

When: Thu., Nov. 9 & Fri., Nov. 10

Where: Town Square Las Vegas; 6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Sponsored by: PODS

Once again this year, X107.5 is looking for you to “Help For The Holidays.” During this 2-day radio drive sponsored by PODS containers, we’re looking for people like YOU to donate much-needed supplies to benefit Fisher House, a charity organization helping military families.

X107.5 will be collecting donations on Thurs., Nov. 9 and Fri., Nov. 10 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Square, located at 6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd. The Dave and Mahoney Morning show will be broadcasting live from the collection point from 6 to 10 a.m., then stick around throughout the day to gather donations and meet with you givers.

Please join us to help make the holidays a little brighter for families of those who have given so much to protect our freedoms.